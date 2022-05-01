Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday took potshots at BJP and its ideological predecessor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Speaking to the media at a program on Sunday, Gehlot said the two organizations were to fuel the divide between religions. He further said that he and his government would be attacked even more in the coming days.

Gehlot said the aforementioned after being questioned about the loudspeaker issue. "There is an atmosphere of violence and tension in the whole country. Constitution and law are being flouted. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a meeting in Delhi, I heard that he referred to MP Kirori Lal Meena, saying the rest of the MPs were not doing anything. All of you should do what he does. This indicates there will be violence, which will stop the work, and subsequently further development", Gehlot said.

Further attacking BJP governments of both Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the Rajasthan CM noted how in Rajasthan, the Congress-led government was clearly taking a different approach. "We stopped the Karauli incident. On Ram Navami, all religions took out processions, but they tried to do what they did in seven other states, where riots broke out. When rioters are caught, sometimes innocent people get trapped amid them," Gehlot also said.

The veteran Congress leader also observed that the decision to demolish the Shiva temple in Rajgarh in Alwar district was approved by the municipal board, which has a large majority of BJP councilors. "This resolution was passed in the meeting of the municipality. They also demolished the temple and turned it into an issue, because their intention is to polarize and defame Congress," he said.