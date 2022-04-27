Alwar: Several Hindu organizations led by the BJP on Wednesday carried out a rally in Rajgarh, in Rajasthan's Alwar district. Demonstrators marched to the city Collectorate in Rajagrh, protesting the Congress-run Rajasthan government's decision to raze down 300-year-old Shiva temples in the district weeks back. A large number of saints, popularly known as the 'Sant Samaj', questioned simultaneous moves by the government such as ordering uninterrupted electricity supply during Ramzan.

Ashok Gehlot govt issuing Fatwa BJP sant samaj protest Shiva temple demolition in Alwar

The rally started after a meeting of saints at 'Shaheed Smarak' (martyr memorial) of the city, following which the crowd of hundreds reached the Collectorate building. The demonstrators subsequently collided with police forces, who were heavily deployed in and around the area. The protestors also submitted their demands, addressing the Governor, to the District Collector.

"Fatwas are being issued by the government and its departments, just the way they are issued in a particular community. During Ramzan, a fatwa was issued to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply in Jodhpur. An iftar party was thrown in the Chief Minister's residence with government money. After Karauli violence, Hindu organizations were prevented from taking processions, or even using flags," Alwar BJP MP Baba Balak Nath said.

Rajgarh MLA Sanjay Sharma, meanwhile, said that the Shiv temple demolition was carried out through a nexus between Congress and administration officials in the area. "The SDM, the EO, and the local Congress MLA Johri Lal Meena destroyed homes, shops, and even the 300-year-old Mahadev temple. They have also decimated a 'gaushala' (cattle enclosure) in Methna village. The 'Sant Samaj', as a result, has taken to the streets," Sharma said. The MLA added that resistance against the government for its 'anti-Hindu' activities would continue in the coming days.