Jalore (Rajasthan): An army chopper on Monday made an emergency landing due to a technical fault in Padarli village of the Ahore subdivision area of the district. The army helicopter carrying three people including the pilot was heading to Abu road from Jodhpur.

The snag was detected at around 4:30 pm and the pilot landed the chopper in a field that belonged to Kesar Singh Rajput. The pilot informed the army officials subsequently. According to information received from Army sources, a team from Jodhpur will reach the spot to repair the chopper and fly it back on Tuesday.

Kesar said that he had sown wheat in the field and he was shocked to see the chopper landing on his crop. The pilot landed the chopper safely in such a manner that the crops were not damaged, he said. The chopper parked on the wheat field attracted a huge gathering from far and near.

The police also rushed to the spot and ensured the safety of the grounded chopper. The cops will provide security cover until the Army teams arrives and flies it back to its original base. "We pressed our police teams to provide security to the Army asset. We will guard it until it takes off," a senior police official said.

In a separate incident, a special flight carrying Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy made an emergency landing at Gannavaram airport due to a technical fault shortly after take-off. Jagan was scheduled to travel to Delhi on Monday.