Jodhpur: Union minister Anurag Thakur has taken a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday and asked if the Congress leader is going to the Union territory to "spread love or to vitiate the atmosphere" there. Thakur said that Rahul should make it clear if he favoured the revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A.

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Thakur asked if he is going there to spread love or vitiate the atmosphere. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to end in J&K next month. He further stated that the history of Congress is replete with incidents of riots right from the 1984 Sikh riots.

"The history of Congress is full of riots. They are the ones, who introduced Article 370 and Article 35A there, which led to the deaths of over 50,000 people in the past many years. It is my question to Gandhi if he agrees with the revocation of these Articles," Thakur said. He further asked Gandhi if he welcomes the developments that include an estimated 1.60 crore tourists' visit to J&K in the past nine months, not a single stone pelting incident and a severe crackdown on terrorism in the UT.

Thakur also slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan for frequent incidents of paper leaks. He said, "There have been eight incidents of paper leak in the state and the government is unable to check on these incidents. They don't care about the youth and the public. "