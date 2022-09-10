Jodhpur: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Rajasthan's Jodhpur, home turf of CM Ashok Gehlot and a stronghold of the OBC community, hashtags such as "OBC boycott Amit Shah", "Anti-OBC BJP" trended early on Saturday on micro blogging platform Twitter.

The two-day visit of Shah to the Marwar region of Rajasthan began on Friday evening, as he reached Jaisalmer. By 10 am on Saturday, the number of tweets on aforementioned hashtags had exceeded the 40,000 count.

"#OBC will never forgive and will never forget what BJP has done to us in 2018. We all OBC students are suffering because of that that one s***** piece of paper" said one user.

The 102 Amendment Act, officially known as the Constitution (One Hundred and Second) Amendment Act, 2018, is a bill that was passed by both Houses of the Parliament in August, 2018 and subsequently received assent from President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on August 11. The Act empowers states to include, if they prefer, more castes in categories like OBC as well as others.

The online outcries come simultaneously with Shah addressing BJP's OBC Morcha in Jodhpur. The meeting will feature national leaders such as K Laxman, National President of the Morcha, as well as Labour Minister Bhupinder Yadav and others.

The exercise is being largely seen as the party testing waters in the Western, OBC-dominated region of the state. The incumbent Chief Minister Gehlot, too, belongs to the OBC category and wields significant clout in the area.