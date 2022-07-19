Alwar (Rajasthan): Four personnel from the Telangana Police Force were injured after some local people in Rajasthan's Alwar attacked them while they had come to arrest an accused in a theft case on Sunday. The Telangana police officials somehow managed to escape the angry mob of people attacking them, while the Rajasthan Police soon reached the spot and arrested three of the perpetrators.

Shedding some light on the incident, Neemrana Police station ASI Mandan Lal Gurjar said that the Telangana Police had reached Alwar based on the inputs that a theft case suspect is currently located somewhere in the Neemrana village here. "They had procured this information from another suspect arrested from Haryana, who was also with them when they arrived here. They had even put the mobile phone of the suspect on surveillance, which showed that he is located in Neemrana," the ASI informed.

"But as soon as they arrived, a brick factory operator and some other people pulled them out of their vehicles and attacked them. Their vehicles were also damaged in the process," he added. The Telangana officials, taken aback by the unexpected attack, tried to flee the spot. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan police, who were patrolling the nearby area, rushed to help the Telangana officials and also detained three of the perpetrators on the spot, while the others managed to escape the arrest.

The injured officials have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, though no official police complaint has been lodged in the matter so far.