Alwar: Karan Singh Gurjar, a resident of Rajasthan's Alwar district who had set himself on fire against an order from the authorities to vacate encroached land, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at the Siwai Man Singh hospital in Jaipur. The victim suffered 60% burns on his body in the process. The self-immolation occurred after Mala Khera SDM and police proceeded to remove encroachments from a plot of land.

The incident started after the ruling of a local court in a land dispute case, wherein the bench ruled against Mangturam, father of Gurjar - who is learned to have illegally occupied the 15 bigha land - and ordered the owner to claim possession. The police and administration were subsequently directed to remove the former from the land. It is at this point that the victim self-immolated, which was immediately put out using soil and cloth.

Alwar Man self immolates after being directed to remove illegal encroachment

Also read: Brothers brutally kill newly-wed sister, FIR registered in Punjab

Speaking to ETV Bharat, ADM City OP Saharan said that an inquiry would be launched into the matter. "We've received the villagers' complaint. A high-level administrative inquiry will be conducted. The police have launched an investigation, and an independent, impartial probe will also be carried out" he said. The ADM also stated that a proposal would be sent, via the District Collector, to the CM's office in order to provide financial assistance worth Rs 10 lakh to relatives of the deceased.