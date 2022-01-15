Alwar: After a team of medical jurists claimed yesterday that the 14-year-old differently abled minor in Alwar was not gang-raped, the BJP has formed a team to investigate the matter on its own behalf. The team reportedly reached the JK Lon hospital where the victim is undergoing treatment and talked to her family members. Moreover, the team also reached the victim's house in Alwar on Saturday and assured the family that justice will be served in the matter.

Attacking the state government, BJP MLA Ramlal Sharma said that the matter has become a neckbone for the Congress-led Rajasthan state government and therefore the government is trying to distract attention from it. "Initially, after the incident, the Alwar police officials called the victim's maternal uncle and talked about the gang rape. The doctors who examined the victim at that time even said that the victim has been sexually harassed. The child was sent to Jaipur because of her critical condition, where the doctors who treated her also said that it is likely to be a matter of a gang-rape, as serious injuries have been found on the victim's body," he said.

In a conversation with the media, BJP officials made serious allegations against the state government and the chief minister, saying that the entire matter is being manipulated at the behest of the CM. They further informed that the BJP has plans to hold protests on the roads till January 18. "The BJP will continue to protest until the victim gets justice," one of the BJP representatives said.

The party has also demanded the removal of the Alwar District Collector and Superintendent of Police in this case, as well as the appointment of a CBI team for the investigation in this case. The delegation has asked the state to write a letter to the Centre demanding intervention by the central investigative authorities.

