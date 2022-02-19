Jaipur: Rajasthan Intelligence on Saturday arrested an alleged Pakistani spy who provided confidential information of strategically important locations in Kishangarh area of Ajmer district to Pakistan's intelligence agency.

An official spokesman of the intelligence wing said that the accused Mohammad Yunus was detained from Kishangarh three days ago. The agency noted that after interrogation and preliminary investigation, he has been formally arrested after being proved to be a Pakistani spy. Originally a resident of Deshwali Mohalla Purana Bazar Kishangarh, the accused worked at the parking stand in Kishangarh. Intelligence officials probing the case said that the accused was in contact with Pakistani intelligence agency for a long time.

The accused provided WhatsApp OTPs to Pak handling officers by issuing fake SIM cards for WhatsApp operations from Indian mobile numbers. Besides, the accused made available sensitive confidential information of the army camp located in Nasirabad to the Pakistani intelligence agency through WhatsApp chat, voice call and video call, an official said. In lieu of this, money was being provided to the accused from the Pakistan handling officers, he added. The phone of the accused has been seized even as further investigation is going on in the matter.

