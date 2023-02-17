Additional Sessions Court rejects plea seeking Union Minister Gajendra Singh's voice sample in poaching case

Jaipur: Additional Sessions Court Order-I and Mahanagar II on Friday rejected the revision petition seeking a voice sample of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on behalf of ACB in connection with an audio clip about the poaching of MLAs. Prior to this, the lower court also rejected the application of ACB. In the revised petition, advocate Sant Kumar, on behalf of ACB, said that the lower court has rejected the application and said that the investigating agency can take voice samples without arrest. Opposing this, advocate Vivek Raj Bajwa, on behalf of Gajendra Singh, said that the ACB does not have evidence in the case enough to arrest Gajendra Singh and they, legally cannot take voice samples.

The ADJ court denied the application as a criminal petition that should have been filed directly in the High Court against the order by the lower court. Reacting to the decision, Shekhawat said that the court has declined the petition to record his voice sample. Shekhawat said, under the government's pressure, the agency has gone to court after one year seeking permission for a voice sample.

Also read: Elders should think about younger generation: Cong leader Sachin Pilot

"I have not given any voice sample, even before the investigation, the agency had gone to the court for approval of the voice sample, but even then the court dismissed the suit saying that the prosecution wants to fulfil its selfishness and use the court as an instrument. After one year, now again under the pressure of the government, the investigating agency filed a petition in the court for permission for a voice sample, which was again rejected on Friday," said Shekhawat.

On June 10, 2020, Mahesh Joshi, the then Chief Whip in the assembly, filed a report in the ACB saying that efforts are being made to topple the elected democratic government in Rajasthan by luring independent MLAs. Joshi handed over a pen drive to the ACB the conversation between the then MLA the late Bhanwarlal Sharma, Sanjay Jain and Gajendra Shekhawat.

In this conversation, all three were conspiring about toppling the government and money transactions and the ACB arrested Sanjay Jain. The ACB obtained an order from the court to collect the voice sample of Jain, but Jain refused to give the sample, later the investigating officer Alok Sharma urged the Chief Judicial Magistrate to allow Shekhawat's voice sample and filed a petition in the court on July 15, 2021.