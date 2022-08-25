Jaipur: A case of gang rape of a woman outside the railway station has been reported in Jaipur on Wednesday night. This incident took place at a distance of just 500 meters away from the Government Railway Police (GRP) Station. The woman, who was traveling on the train came out of the railway station late at night to get food for her husband, during which five accused kidnapped the woman and gang-raped her. Police registered a case on the report of the victim and started an investigation.

GRP Police Station Officer Sampat Raj said that "The 35-year-old victim, along with her husband, had reached Jaipur railway station to travel by train late on Wednesday night. It was time for the train to arrive, so the victim left the railway station to get food for her husband. She said that outside the station the victim met five youths whom the victim asked about a nearby restaurant. By pretending to take her to the restaurant, the miscreants took the victim towards the railway yard and gang-raped her outside Jaipur railway station".

Sampat Raj said that "After the incident, the five miscreants escaped from the spot leaving the victim in a bad condition. After this, the victim reached the GRP station somehow and reported the incident, and the female police officers present at the station took care of the victim. The police also searched the railway yard and surrounding areas for the miscreants but found no trace of them anywhere".

The GRP police station has conducted the medical examination of the victim on Thursday morning. Along with this, the Forensic Science Laboratory team was also called to the spot, from where the team collected the evidence. The police are trying to identify the miscreants by analyzing the footage of the CCTV cameras installed outside and around the railway station.