Udaipur: A 12-year-old girl was raped by a senior citizen in Rajasthan's Udaipur. The police registered a case against a 72-year-old man in this connection. Angry villagers, who handed over the accused to the police before beating him up, demanded strict action against the culprit. A complaint was lodged against the senior citizen at the Udaipur Kanod police station for raping the girl. Police started investigating the incident.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused cajoled the girl on the pretext of playing with her and took her to a nearby school building and raped her. The matter came to light after the girl returned home crying. She then narrated the incident to her family, who immediately lodged a police complaint against the accused. When villagers learnt about the incident, they rushed to the police station, fuming in anger. They protested against the incident and demanded immediate action against the accused. The villagers, along with the girl's family, remained in the police station till late last night. The police said that the girl's medical examination would be conducted on Sunday.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau's 'Crime in India 2021 report, Rajasthan has reported 6,337 rape cases, which is the highest among the states, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Next, Rajasthan ranked second in the country in registering cases of crime against women in 2021 while the highest number of such cases were registered in Uttar Pradesh.