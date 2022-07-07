Nagaur: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minors in a village near the Merta Road Police Station area of Rajasthan's Nagaur district. A case has been registered against both the accused under the POCSO Act.

According to the victim's father, "The accused lured my girl and took her onto the terrace and raped her," he said. The girl was even threatened by the accused not to disclose this heinous act, so she continued to suffer for about five days. Police report says that on 4th July, when the girl's health deteriorated, the family took her to Merta government hospital where she was given medicine for stomach ache. However, there was no improvement, so the girl out of fear, revealed the whole incident to her family.

Thereafter, a case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The investigation has been handed over to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ramamurthy Joshi. The investigation will be carried forward after the age verification of the accused.