Udaipur (Rajasthan): Six members of the same family were found dead in their house but the cause of their death is yet to be ascertained. A married couple along with their four children were found dead at their residence at a village under Gogunda police station in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Monday, the police sources said. Villagers have gathered in large numbers at the scene of the incident as the tragedy has caused a sensation among the locals.

CI Yogendra Vyas said that this incident took place under Gogunda police station area. He told that due to the simultaneous death of 6 people here, the people have become agitated in the whole area. The police is investigating the matter. At present, the cause of death has not been disclosed.