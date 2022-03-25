Jaipur (Rajasthan): Crimes against minors are increasing in Rajasthan. In the last three years of the Gehlot government, a total of 5,793 cases of rape of minor girls were reported. In all, 6,628 have been arrested in connection with the cases and the courts have convicted 129.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, social activist Vijay Goel said that the cases of rape of minor girls are increasing in the state. "Recently, in response to a question in the Legislative Assembly regarding the increasing rape cases in the state, it was informed that in three years from January 2019 to January 2022, 5,793 rape cases have been registered in the state, " he said.

He further stated that according to the report, every four hours, a minor girl is being raped. Statistics show that 6,628 accused were arrested for raping minor girls. She alleged that only 129 convicts were punished even after having 56 POCSO courts in the state.

Another social activist Manisha Singh said that the minors should get timely justice and the culprits should be punished at the earliest." POCSO courts have been opened for this, but it is a matter of concern that despite having 56 POCSO courts in the state, only 129 accused have been sentenced so far. Whereas the purpose of opening a separate POCSO court was to give speedy justice, " she said.

