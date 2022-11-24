Bhilwara: Internet services were suspended for 48 hours in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Thursday following the death of a youth, who was shot at by bike-borne miscreants. The incident occurred when the victim, Ibrahim Pathan, and his companion Tony Pathan were standing at the Badla intersection of the city. The accused duo, who have not yet been identified, approached the area on a bike and opened fire at Pathan and his companion. Both suffered bullet injuries and were taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in the city where Ibrahim succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Divisional Commissioner Ajmer Bhanwarilal Mehra ordered the suspension of internet services. "...to curb rumours and maintain law and order after the firing incident in Barla crossing area in Bhilwara, internet services in the district will remain suspended from 7:00 pm on November 24 for the next 48 hours" the order read. "The police have received important clues, and they will be apprehended very soon," said Superintendent of Police Adarsh Sidhu. He appealed to the people to inform the police if anyone tries to disturb law and order in the city.