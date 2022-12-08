Jodhpur: As many as 44 people suffered injuries due to multiple gas explosions at a wedding ceremony at Bhoongra village in Shergarh tehsil of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Thursday. Police reached the spot with fire tenders and pressed them into service to douse the fire. Some of the injured suffered severe burns and were admitted to a hospital in Jodhpur. No casualties have been reported in the fire accident.

Police said the number of people, who suffered burn injuries may increase. District Collector Himanshu Gupta and Rural SP Anil Kayal have also visited the incident site. As per the initial investigation into the mishap, at least five cylinders exploded following which a massive fire broke out at the wedding and a part of the house collapsed after the explosion.