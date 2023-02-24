Nagaur (Rajasthan): Three women died and nine others were injured after a pickup van collided with a Bolero vehicle in Rajasthan's Nagaur on Friday, according to the police. The incident took place on National Highway 89 near Untwalia village of Nagaur at around 1 pm, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Champali, Mangi Devi and Ganga. All the deceased were said to be in the age group of 27 to 35 years.

The pickup van returning to Untwalia from Khetas tried to avoid dashing against the Bolero, but the van driver lost his control and hit the Bolero coming in the opposite direction, due to which the van overturned. Three people died on the spot and others suffered injuries. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to JLN Hospital in Nagaur on 108 ambulance service. The injured were shifted to the emergency for treatment, SDM Sunil Pawar said.

Later, three injured were referred to a hospital in Jodhpur. Soon after, Nagaur CO Vinod Kumar and Balaji police station officers reached the hospital.