Ajmer: The Telugu translation of the Divya Veda Vani Book displayed at Rishi Fair in Rajasthan's Ajmer is the center of attraction. The book on display at the Rishi Fair held in Rishi Ghati has been translated by Dr Marri Krishna Reddy of Hyderabad for the last 25 years. It is for the first time the mantras of Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda and Atharvaveda have been translated into Telugu language in Divya Veda Vani.

Dr Marri Krishna Reddy, president of Veda Dharma Prachar Trust of Hyderabad, who translated the book, said that the Divya Veda Vani Book displayed at Rishi Fair weighs 28 kg and has 4,104 pages. 25 years ago Dr Reddy started writing the book Divya Veda Vani. This book displayed in the fair remains the center of much discussion and attraction among the Aryans.

Dr Reddy said he studied Sanskrit and Vedas from his guru Gopa Dev Shastri. Later, with the inspiration of Swami Jagdishwaranand, he undertook the task of writing the book in the year 1996 and completed it during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2019. The book Divya Veda Vani has also been included in the High Range Book of World Records on 30th December 2019 on the basis of number of pages and weight.

Besides the Divya Veda Vani, 10 books including Manusmriti, Vedampang, Satyarth Prakash have been translated into Telugu language.