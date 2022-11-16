Udaipur: Seven sacks stuffed with 185 kg of gelatin sticks were found under a bridge in the Som river in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police said on Wednesday. The gelatin sticks, which are used in mines to carry out blasts, were found on Tuesday afternoon, they added. The place is around 70 km from the site where an explosion took place on a railway track in Udaipur on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday.

Police said the two incidents don't seem to be connected as the material of the gelatin is different from the material found on railway tracks on Sunday. However, a comprehensive investigation is going on, they said. "At first impression, it appears that someone dumped old stock of gelatin used in mining there. However, we are investigating the matter from all possible angles," said Prafulla Kumar, Inspector General of Udaipur.

SHO, Aspur police station (Dungarpur), Sawai Singh said that upon receiving information from locals, police reached the spot and found sacks of gelatin sticks in shallow water. The area is part of a tribal belt and there are several mines around. Teams of the National Investigation Agency Monday visited the site of the explosion on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track to collect evidence.

Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) also started the investigation on Tuesday. Police sources said the case is being probed from all angles, including that of terrorism and Naxalism. The track was restored on Monday.