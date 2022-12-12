Kota (Rajasthan): A 17-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide by consuming rat poison in Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Pranav Verma, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, who was staying in Kota for the past two years for the NEET entrance examination. According to the father of the deceased, Brijesh said that he had spoken to his son at around 8:30 pm on Sunday night, but everything was fine then.

Assistant sub-inspector of Kunhadi police station Mohammad Yunus said, "The student was found lying unconscious in the corridor outside his hostel at 2 am on Monday and was breathing fast and was not able to speak. On being informed about this, the hostel operator went to his room and found a packet of rat poison there. Hence, he suspected the student might have consumed rat poison. After this, he was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. The investigation is underway," he said.