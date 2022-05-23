Bharatpur: As many as 16 people fell ill and were taken to hospital on Monday in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district after having consumed buttermilk, in which a dead lizard was found later. The incident happened at Atavi village under the Sikri police station area of ​​the district. Even the bride and groom also fell ill and had to be admitted to the hospital along with other family members. Three people, who are told to be serious were referred to Alwar.

Nizamuddin, son of Din Mohammad, a resident of Atvi village got married on May 19, and all the relatives who attended the wedding feast were served buttermilk. After having the buttermilk many of them started vomiting, however, those who did not consume the drink had no problems. After which they checked the buttermilk pot and found a dead lizard. Having received the information local police reached the spot and launched an investigation.