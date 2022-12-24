Ratangarh (Rajasthan): In yet another shocking incident, a 15-year-old minor girl was gang-raped by five persons in Rajasthan's Ratangarh. Official sources said that five accused forcibly made the victim sit in the car saying her father had met with an accident. The accused took her to a deserted place and committed the crime.

Sources said, "Victim's brother saw the accused abducting her. He informed the family members about this after which the family started searching for the girl. The relatives of the victim found her lying unconscious near the Padihara airstrip. The victim was immediately taken to Padihara hospital from where she was referred to the district hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment."

On the complaint lodged by the victim's uncle, the police started the investigation. Circle inspector (CI) Subhash Bijaraniya said that "the police received information about the rape of a minor girl. A medical examination of the victim will be conducted. Four out of five accused have been arrested and handed over to the Padihara police. "

CI further said, "The victim is a student of Class IX. She was going to her home from school when five people from the village forced her to sit in a car saying that her father met with an accident and took her to the airstrip. The victim was found in critical condition near the airstrip. She was taken to a hospital where the Ratangarh doctors referred her to Bikaner. The victim has not regained consciousness yet. The accused also made a pornographic video of the girl. The police registered a case and the search for the absconding accused is still on."