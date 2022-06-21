Jaipur(Rajasthan): A 13-year-old teenager addicted to playing online games was trapped by a cyber hacker in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The VIII standard student who played online games on his uncle's phone got acquainted with other gamers virtually.

Among these gamers, he was trapped by a cyber hacker who manipulated him with his parent's phone numbers and got his hands on the OTPs (one-time-passwords) and hacked into three mobile phones of the family. According to Harmada police, the 13-year-old teenager was trapped by the cyber hacker who threatened to kill his family if he did not carry out the tasks instructed to him. After the teenager's parents reached out to police, they promptly informed the cyber cell of the police commissionerate and instructed them to trace the hacker and gather all the information.

Harmada Police Officer Mangilal Vishnoi said that the hacker forced the teenager to share the OTPs. He also sent a link to the victim. After clicking on the link a hacking app was installed on three phones of the family members. The social media accounts of the parents were accessed. The hacker shared obscene posts on the phones of his parents and on social media. Along with this, strange animations started popping up on their mobiles.

The ​​hacker was constantly threatening to kill his parents if the teenager did not complete the task. The hacker gave the task of taking out the chip of the mobile phone and sticking the device on the wall with tape in every corner of the house. He pasted the old device’s chip and earphones in the house itself. Also, he was instructed to carry out the task in such a way that the family members should not suspect him that someone is spying on them.

On receiving strange animations on the mobile, the family members felt that someone was spying on them. They called the police after which the teenager confessed. According to Commissionerate's cyber expert Mukesh Chaudhary, "This is the first case in Jaipur where hackers have got a teenager trapped in cyber fraud and was threatened. The teenager became an easy target due to his addiction to online games. Before handing over the smartphone to the children at home, it is necessary for the families to monitor them. Apart from this, the parents should have an idea of their child's activities on mobile phones. WHO has included gaming disorder in the International Classification of Diseases."