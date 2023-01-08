Ferozepur: Narinder Singh, a 23-year-old Sikh from Ferozepur in Punjab, died in a road accident in Canada on January 4. Since then Singh's friends in Canada are struggling with the financial crisis to send his body to India. Narinder Singh was originally from Zira in Ferozepur and in 2019 he went to Canada on a study visa and got a diploma from Conestoga College, Cambridge Ontario. After three years of hard work, he got his work permit only a few months ago and following the same his family members were happy for him.

Also read: One killed, 40 injured as bus overturns in Bengal

But a tragic road accident on January 4 claimed his life leaving his family in extreme grief as told by Singh's father Boga Singh. Now Narinder Singh's friends in Canada, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, Inderpreet Singh and Satnam Singh are trying to raise funds so that his body can be sent to India and his family can perform his last rites.