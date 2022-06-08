Amritsar: A tragic incident took place at the Mianpur village near Amritsar, where a young man allegedly died due to an overdose of drugs on Wednesday. According to the family members of the deceased, this is the fourth drug-related death in a few days in Mianpur village. The deceased's brother Lovepreet and farmer leader Karnail Singh said that there was a drug menace in the village. "But no action is being taken by the police administration", he added.

Regarding the case, the deceased's brother said that his brother was working in the village with Jat Zamindar Gopi and Happy Kaul who used to give him overdose of drugs and beat him up for demanding salary. He was also beaten three days ago and given an overdose of drugs after which Manpreet's condition deteriorated. He was then rushed to a hospital but after three days, he died as his condition turned serious.

The brother of the deceased further said that if the police administration did not take appropriate action against the accused, they would protest by placing the body outside the police station. The Sarpanch of the village has also sought the cooperation of the people and the police to stop the drug menace. On the other hand, the police said that they had received a complaint after which they reached the spot. They have started an investigation and appropriate action will be taken as soon as facts come to light.