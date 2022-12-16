Bathinda (Punjab): A woman from Punjab's Bathinda has made forays into a male dominated field and successfully turned her hobby of dog training into business. She has been fond of dogs since she was a child and now she has started her dog house named Vela Dog House.

During the conversation with ETV Bharat, the businesswoman said "I bought a female dog four years ago. She was very cute and everyone suggested I sell her puppies. Her puppies were even more beautiful and people started coming to buy them. This is when I decided to start my own business of dogs."

The businesswoman also said that she sold one of the puppies but only after 45 days. She said "the first 45 days are very crucial for the puppies. Special care needs to be given to them as they are very weak and can contract any disease very easily. A disease named Parvo is very common in puppies as it spreads from dog to dog by direct or indirect contact with their feces."

She also said that "The female dog must be given an injection before delivery which protects the mother and the puppies from seven diseases. The puppies must not be taken out for the first 45 days. Therefore, I only sell a puppy after 45 days. The dogs are also trained here and after training the dogs, they become very intelligent and obedient. I also take them to the dog shows where people appreciate their intelligence."

Talking about her struggles to start this business, she said, " I was criticized by my relatives for starting this business. I have to face a lot of problems while taking my dogs out. I always have to request someone else to drop me along with my dogs."