Chandigarh: The four terror suspects arrested in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday, with arms, ammunition, explosives, and cash are said to be associated with the banned radical outfit Babbar Khalsa. The accused, as per the information received so far, got hold of the consignment after Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa associate Harvinder Singh Rinda carried out a drop-off of the weapons near Ferozepur in Punjab.

Chandigarh police have registered four cases against Rinda under charges such as murder, attempted murder as well as under Arms Act. Rinda had threatened to kill the SHO of Sector 11 when he was a student of Punjab University. Prior to joining the terrorist organization, he was an active participant in student politics.

Rinda was born in Tarn Taran district in Punjab. At the age of 11, he moved with her family to Nanded Sahib in Maharashtra. According to police records, Rinda had killed a relative at the age of 18 in Tarn Taran during a family feud. At Nanded Sahib, he started extorting money from local traders and killed two persons. Two FIRs were registered against him in Wazirabad and Vimantal police stations. In 2016, two cases were registered and Rinda was declared a proclaimed offender.

Rinda, according to reports, may have reached Pakistan through Nepal and is in the protection of Inter-Services Intelligence in Pakistan.

