Pathankot: Punjab Congress has been frowned upon as party MLA Joginder Pal was seen slapping a youth who critiqued his contribution to the village. In the viral video, Pal, MLA from the Bhoa assembly seat was seen addressing a group of people.

A youth came to the fore asking him what he has done during his tenure for his village. The security guard of the MLA stopped him from entering further to the event. But Pal asked the youth to come and speak to him.

When Pal handed over the microphone to the youngster he was heard saying, "Tu ki kita (what have you done?)." The MLA lost his cool and started slapping the youngster. MLA's two security personnel and another person who stood beside them also followed suit. The youngster was thrashed till he was taken outside of the venue.

The youth's family demanded action against the MLA. The youngster said that he asked the MLA what he had done during his tenure and he was beaten up. Speaking to the media, the youth's mother said that her son was beaten up by the MLA and his aides. She sought justice and demanded that they should be prosecuted.

As the video did rounds on social media, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said on Wednesday that a legislator has to serve the people and the MLA should not have behaved in this way, as per reports.

"After Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra turned out journalists from their PCs for asking factual questions, it is turn of Joginder Singh, Congress MLA from Boha in Pathankot, to thrash a young man black and blue for just questioning him. This is the intolerant face of Congress," said Amit Malviya, BJP National Executive member and in-charge of its Information and Technology Department, as per reports.

Punjab heads for Assembly polls in the beginning of 2021.

Also read: Harish Rawat requests to be relieved of Punjab duties to focus on U'khand