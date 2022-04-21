Chandigarh: As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to see a surge in several states, the Punjab government on Thursday issued an order making the wearing of face masks mandatory once again. While the authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp-up testing.

The government has issued an advisory in this regard. “In view of increasing number of Covid cases in some of the states and UTs, all residents of Punjab are hereby advised to wear face masks at the crowded places," read the advisory.

Further, it said that the wearing of masks should be especially ensured in public transport like buses, trains aircraft, taxis, etc; in cinema halls, shopping malls, departmental stores, etc; and classrooms, office rooms, indoor gatherings, etc.

On Tuesday, Chandigarh too had made the wearing of masks mandatory for its residents at social gatherings and schools.

