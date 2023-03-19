Chandigarh (Punjab): The search for Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh in Punjab is continuing for the second day on Sunday. The Punjab Police has launched a mega search operation to trace the Waris Punjab De (Heirs of Punjab) leader who is stated to be hiding within the state. On Saturday, an attempt was made to arrest Amritpal, but he managed to escape from the police net.

Later, Amritpal's car was found parked in Nakodar. According to sources, Amritpal's mobile phone was also found in the same vehicle. It has also been reported that Sikhs will protest outside the Indian Embassy in New York against the attempt to arrest Amritpal. Canadian Conservative Party Member of Parliament Tim S Uppal said that he is concerned by the reports coming from Punjab and that they are monitoring the situation.

The Punjab Government bus services will also remain closed across the State for two days. According to government orders, no bus from Punjab Roadways and Panbus will run on Monday and Tuesday. This decision has been taken in view of the fear of vandalism by Amritpal's supporters. The situation is not clear whether the PRTC buses will run or not.

BJP leader Dr. Rajkumar Verka said that taking action against Amritpal is now the right opportunity for the Punjab AAP government to prove its performance. He appealed to people to stay away from rumours. On the other hand, Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa welcomed the action against Amritpal though 'late'.

Last Saturday, a major action was taken by the Punjab Police against Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh. Police arrested 6 associates of Amritpal in the case of an attack on the Ajnala police station. They were arrested from the Mehtpur area of ​​Jalandhar when they were going to Moga along with Amritpal. As the Punjab Police cordoned off, Amritpal himself got into the car and fled through the link road.

Around 100 vehicles of Punjab Police followed him. The news of Amritpal being arrested from Jalandhar's Nakodar area broke out. However, the police are denying this. In the press note issued by the police, Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive. Along with this, 78 of his accomplices have also been confirmed to be arrested.