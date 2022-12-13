Jalandhar (Punjab): Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh along with his supporters set fire to the chairs and sofas after bringing the furniture out of Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha of Model Town. Warning against the use of chairs inside Gurdwaras, Singh said, "How can we sit equal to Guru Sahib?"

Amritpal visited the Gurudwara along with other Sikh activists. Singh said, "the Gurdwara has been turned into a palace by installing chairs and sofas and other luxuries. We cannot sit equal to the Guru." Singh further said that "we will not allow benches and chairs in the Gurdwaras, the elderly and sick people will also have to sit below otherwise they can sit outside the Gurdwara."

The entire incident that took place on Monday late evening was captured on the mobile phones by the onlookers.