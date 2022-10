Mumbai (Maharashtra) : Veteran actor Arun Bali passes away at the age of 79 years in Mumbai on Friday. The actor was popular for his roles in movies 3 Idiots, Kedarnath, Panipat and TV shows Kumum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Chanakya, Doosra Keval, Maryada and Aarohan among others. Bali was suffering from a rare long-term neuromuscular disease called Myasthenia Gravis