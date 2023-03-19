Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Sunday seized an abandoned car in Jalandhar district with a .315 bore rifle and 57 live cartridges. Police said that the black multi-utility vehicle was most likely part of Amritpal's convoy which was intercepted by police on Saturday.

Police sources said that the same vehicle was captured in a video a day earlier adding that it was found abandoned in Salema village in Jalandhar's Shahkot. Speaking to reporters, Jalandhar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Swarandeep Singh said that the investigators received information that an abandoned vehicle was found in Salema village adding that the keys of the car were also lying nearby.

Following the recovery of the vehicle an FIR and seizure of arms and ammunition, an FIR was lodged against Amritpal, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar range) Swapan Sharma.

Also Read: Four associates of Amritpal Singh flown to Dibrugarh central jail; Amritpal Singh remains elusive

Another FIR was lodged against the pro-Khalistani preacher on Saturday after he and his associates broke through police barricades in Jalandhar, the DIG said. Earlier, police had lodged an FIR against Amritpal and his supporters for allegedly attacking the Ajnala Police Station demanding the release of one of Amritpal's aides. Several police personnel were injured in the attack.

Asked whether the four of Amripal's supporters who were arrested earlier have been taken to Dibrugarh, the DIG said that the matter was confidential. The DIG also said that during the investigation some mobile phones were recovered abd have been sent for technical analysis.

During the day seven arrested associates of Amritpal were produced before a court in Amritsar under heavy security in and around the court premises. They were remanded to police custody for four days.

The 'Waris Punjab De' chief and his followers were intercepted by police on Saturday in Jalandhar but he managed to flee from the spot following which Punjab Police launched a massive state-wide manhunt to nab Amritpal.