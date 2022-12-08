Bathinda: Two youths have been shot at on Santpura Road in Punjab's Bathinda on Thursday. They were referred to the government hospital in Bathinda by the leaders of the Social Service Organisation (SSO). "A person identified as Lucky attacked the youths. "At present, we are recording his statement and later we will go to the bottom of the issue. We have also received information about a dispute between them," said Bathinda SHO Jatinder Singh.

"Two young men were shot at on the Santpura Road. Our organisation reached the spot after receiving the information. One youth was shot in the thigh, while the other was shot in the foot. We took them to the government hospital where they are undergoing treatment," said Sonu Maheshwari, chairman of the SSO.