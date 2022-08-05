Amritsar : The Punjab Police on Thursday said it has arrested two people from Bihar for allegedly making threat calls to two Amritsar-based doctors and trying to extort money. The police identified the accused as Prinsh Kumar (21) and Vikas Kumar (22).

One of the victims Dr Rajnish Kumar had lodged a police complaint on July 31 alleging that an unknown person had been threatening him on his mobile phone and demanding Rs 5 lakh.

Two days prior to this, another doctor had lodged a similar complaint. During investigation, police traced these threat calls to Bihar. A Punjab Police team was sent to that state and the accused were arrested, police said in a statement. (PTI)

