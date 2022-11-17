Amritsar: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two terrorists and recovered three grenades and Rs 1 lakh cash from their possession in Punjab's Amritsar. It is learnt that that the duo was arrested at a checkpoint in Ferozepur. On searches, three grenades and Rs one lakh cash was recovered from them, police said.

The accused have been taken into custody for further interrogation. Sources said that the DGP, Amritsar, is likely to hold a press conference to divulge further details into the matter. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.