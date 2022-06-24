Chandigarh: The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government’s maiden budget session started today and will run till 30th June. On the first day of the session, tributes were paid to 11 departed souls. After paying the tributes, the proceedings of the house have been adjourned till 2 pm.

11 personalities including Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, former minister Hardipinder Singh Badal, former minister Jathedar Tota Singh, former MLA Sukhdev Singh, former MLA Singara Ram, freedom fighter Tara Singh, freedom fighter Swaran Singh, freedom fighter Karora Singh, freedom fighter Sukhraj Singh Sandhanwalia, Arjuna Awardee Gurcharan Singh Bangaru and Arjuna Awardee Hari Chand were prayed for peace of mind.

Meanwhile, MLA Jai Krishan Rouri said that Junior Vice President of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Surinder Singh passed away due to a heart attack. With his departure, we have been deprived of the services of a prominent preacher and social worker. His name should also be included in paying homage to the departed souls.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema will present the budget for 2022-23 on June 27, and the general discussion on the budget will take place thereafter. According to the tentative schedule, the budget session will continue till June 30. In this regard, CM Bhagwant Mann has said in a tweet that for the first time in the history of Punjab, a general budget prepared with the opinion of the people would be presented.