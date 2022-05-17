Bathinda: In a significant incident, unidentified miscreants on Tuesday torn away pages of sacred Sikh text Gutka Sahib and flew them down from a building in Bathinda's Multania Road. The incident, which occurred around DD Mittal Tower premises in the city, was spotted by a child, who immediately alerted local residents. A large number of police personnel reached the area after receiving information about the incident.

Local residents claimed that the two incidents of the text being defiled occurred in the morning: once around 6:30 and then second time at around 9:30. "I found the pages floating down from above at around 9:30 am in the morning. When I looked up, I did not see anyone" the girl said, when inquired.

A probe has been initiated into the matter. The incident happened hours after several pages of Hanuman Chalisa, a Hindu religious text, were found to have been burnt in Quila Mubarak area of the city on Monday night. Hindu outfit leaders in Bathinda have accused anti-social elements of having conducted the incident in order to disturb communal harmony.

