Chandigarh (Punjab): The Punjab-Haryana High Court on Thursday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea of ​​Jagdish Singh Barar, an accused in the rape case at Delhi's Tikri border, where farmers were protesting against three farm laws. The Court reserved its order after hearing the arguments from both sides.

Haryana while opposing the plea said that the case is still under investigation and the accused might tamper with the evidence.

The council for the accused, however, said that he is being falsely implicated in the case and said that his client is ready to cooperate in the investigation but for that he should not be kept in custody.

A West Bengal-based woman who died with COVID-19 symptoms at a hospital in Haryana was allegedly gang-raped while she was going to join the farmers' protest at the Tikri border in Haryana on April 11.

The state police registered a case against six people on the complaint of the victim's father, who alleged that the accused, who were associated with the Kisan Social Army, travelled with her in a train from West Bengal on April 10.

As per the First Information Report registered based on the complaint by the father of the 25-year-old deceased, the activist came to Tikri from West Bengal on April 11 to join the farmers' protest against the farm laws. She was admitted to a hospital in the Jhajjar district with COVID-19 symptoms on April 26.

As per her father, she was raped. The victim was hospitalised for COVID and succumbed to it on April 30. In his complaint, the victim's father alleged the main accused -- Anil Malik and Anup Singh -- also tried to kidnap her.

The other accused are Ankush Sangwan, Kavita, Jagdish Barar and Yogita. The woman had narrated the rape incident to her father on phone.

