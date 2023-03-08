Rupnagar(Punjab): In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old youth and a permanent resident of Canada, Nihang Pradeep Singh, was killed by hooligans during the national festival of Hola Mahalle allegedly because he tried to stop the loud music played by some hooligans.

Singh came to his native home in Ghajikot village of Gurdaspur in September and on March 5 he went to Shri Anandpur Sahib to see Hola-Mahalla. According to sources in the police, Pradeep, the lone son of his parents, on the way back saw some hooligans playing loud obscene songs in the vehicle. “When he tried to explain and stop the hooligans, they attacked Singh and injured him. Later the 24-year-old youth succumbed to his injuries,” SP Rupnagar, Viveksheel Soni said.

Singh's family is devastated by the incident and has demanded strict action against the perpetrators. They have announced that they will not perform his last rites until all the accused are arrested. The incident has left the village in mourning, and the police have registered a case and identified the accused, with a further investigation underway to take appropriate action.

The tragic incident has brought attention to the need for stricter enforcement of laws during the festival and the importance of maintaining a peaceful environment for all to enjoy. The police have assured the public that they are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the people during the festival.

Speaking at a press conference the SP said, “Police have made complete arrangements for the festival and are performing their duties with full promptness." He noted, however, that it is difficult to keep an eye on the entire fairground, and urged the public to maintain decorum and religious sentiments during the festival. The SP emphasized that hooliganism and spoiling the atmosphere will not be tolerated.

He also advised people not to believe videos posted on social media, as they may be old and assured them that the police have been deployed over the entire naka area to prevent such incidents. SP Rupnagar further informed that the police will consult with organizations and wake up the people to ensure that barricading is done without causing any disruption during the festival's last phase celebrations.