Ludhiana: The Ludhiana Rural Police has booked three cops for alleged breach of trust in connection with the disappearance of a sten gun and 20 rounds allotted for the security of a protectee from Raikot town 25 years ago. It is learnt that the accused head constables Jagrup Singh, Rajinderpal Singh and SPO Ajit Singh were booked under Section 409 of the IPC on Thursday.

Head constable Jagrup Singh has retired form service. The case dates back to 2004 when a stengun and 20 live rounds were found missing at the Raikot Sadar police station during annual inspection from September 27, 2004 to October 10, 2004. While the trio was given clean chit in the preliminary probe, the department recommended FIR against them in 2009.

A special survey committee was also formed which forwarded the case to Punjab DGP and the accused were asked to pay double the cost of the weapon and ammunition, along with 25 percent levy. After the fresh FIR by the Ludhiana Rural Police, the accused may face imprisonment of up to 10 years if convicted.