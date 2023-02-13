Ludhiana (Punjab): A video of a speeding Thar ramming into a shop at a crowded market, which left three persons injured, went viral on social media. The accident took place in the Chaura market area of Ludhiana on Sunday afternoon. In the video, a man was seen standing outside his shop and some mannequins were placed for display, the man takes a few steps ahead trying to look to his right as he sensed something is coming, meanwhile, a speeded Thar suddenly emerged into the frame and rammed into the mannequin and the shop.

The accident left two brothers, who had come to shop for their sister's wedding, injured. They have been identified as Sharanjit and Maninder Singh, residents of Fatehgarh Sahib and the third one was identified as Varun. After the incident, local shopkeepers tried to nab the driver, but he remained successful in fleeing the spot.

Later, on receiving the information, the police reached the spot and seized the car, and trying to identify the driver. However, as per the sources, the police are not disclosing anything about the accident rising suspicion of some political influence on them to hush up the case. The shop owner claimed that he had incurred a loss of around Rs 1 lakhs. As it was Sunday, the market area was crowded, but by God's grace no one lost their life, otherwise it could have turned into a major mishap. For now, no arrest has been made in connection with the freak mishap.