Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Thursday arrested three high profile drug smugglers wanted in a 72.5 Kg Heroin seizure case at Nhava Sheva Port, Mumbai in July. In a tweet here, a Punjab Police spokesman said, “In a crucial breakthrough, Gurdaspur Police arrests 3 high profile drug smugglers wanted in 72.5 Kg Heroin seizure case at Nhava Sheva Port, Mumbai effected jointly by ATS Mumbai & Punjab Police on July 22,”

“They were actively involved in trans-border and inter-state drug smuggling in Punjab in big way. Punjab Police is committed to make Punjab drug-free as per the vision of CM Bhagwant Mann,” he added. The accused trio has been identified as Gursevak Singh of village Pandori Gurdaspur, Manjit Singh of village Mawa and Gurwinder Singh of Pandori village in Lopoke police station limits.

Sources said the three were intercepted by Gurdaspur CIA staff at a checkpoint while they were on way from Amritsar to Gurdaspur in a SUV. Police also recovered .32 bores and 12 rounds from them.