Patiala: Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala Deepak Parik said on Saturday that three people had been arrested in the Patiala clash that occurred on Friday between two groups."Three accused have been arrested. As more video evidence & statements come in, we nominate more accused; their numbers will rise.

We have identified around 24 accused by this evening & special teams formed to arrest them. Every accused will be arrested" Parik said. He further added that the curfew imposed in the area has been lifted, and that internet services have been restored.

Meanwhile, Patiala IG MS Chhina said that a total of six cases were launched into the incident. "Patiala Police registered 6 FIRs and 3 accused have been arrested, including Harish Singla. The main accused and the mastermind Barjinder Singh Parwana will be arrested shortly", he said. Singla led Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), one of the two groups involved in the clash. Chhina further informed that Singla has been sent to two-day police custody. The three arrested include Kuldeep Singh Danthal and Daljit Singh.

With agency inputs