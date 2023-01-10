Bathinda (Punjab): Shivraj Singh Shekhawat, a software engineer turned 'Gausevak', who is willing to dedicate his entire life to 'Gauseva' is currently on a nationwide padayatra with a demand for a complete ban on cow slaughter and declaring it as a national animal. Shekhawat who belongs to Rajasthan's Jaipur commenced his journey on December 11 last year and has currently reached Punjab's Bhatinda. While interacting with ETV Bharat, Shekhawat shared his motivation behind this "noble cause" by sacrificing his well-paid job.

"I am on a nationwide tour with demands like a ban on cow slaughter, declaring it as a national animal, and promotion of indigenous cow breeds. It's been 13 months and for now, I have covered 14 states, the journey will conclude in 2024. Till now I am getting support from people of all religions and doing well by God's grace."

When asked about accommodations, Shekhawat informed, "I have no prior arrangement for accommodation or food, I spend my night where ever I get space and whoever offers me food." For now, Shekhawat also has tried to contact the government through letters, but for now, he got no response. Explaining the course of his journey, Shekhawat said, "After Punjab, I will enter Haryana through Sirsa and then to Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and then I will head towards Bengaluru."