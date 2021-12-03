New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi in a press conference demanded compensation for the farmers from the Prime Minister on Thursday. Countering it, Bharatiya Janata Party's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said in a special conversation with ETV Bharat, "Rahul Gandhi should first answer that in 2017, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in its manifesto in Punjab promised that 60 lakhs people will be employed. 60 lakh forms were filled but even 60 people did not get jobs."

He said that there was talk of loan waivers for farmers, but the Punjab government did not waive even ₹1 loan. "Will Rahul Gandhi explain the fact that Navjot Kaur Sidhu was in a program during Dussehra where people died after being hit by a train. Why did the government did not give compensation of even Rs.1?, he asked.

Tarun Chugh questions Congress' Punjab manifesto

Chugh said, "Rahul Gandhi is using the name of farmers. The Prime Minister withdrew three farm laws with folded hands, with due respect to farmers. He heeded to their request despite knowing that farm laws were meant to benefit farmers in a big way. Unfortunately, farmers have become mere puppets in the hands of some political parties,"

Tarun Chugh questioned the joining of Moose Wala in Congress. "Moose Wala is the person who promotes gangsters and Punjab is a border state, thus recruiting such people can be a threat to the state," he said.

