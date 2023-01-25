Chandigarh: Rape and murder accused Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is out on a 40-day parole from Sunaria Jail in Haryana's Rohtak district, was seen celebrating by cutting a cake with a sword. After the video of cutting the cake with a sword surfaced on social media, politicians including Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Singh Badal reacted to the incident.

"Rape Convict Ram Rahim is again provoking Sikh sentiments by ridiculing sacred Sikh Symbols. Who is behind this revival of Indira Gandhi's tactics to set the country aflame again by diverting attention from govt failures with provocative acts to disturb the peace and communal harmony?" said Former Union Minister Harsimrat Singh Badal in a tweet.

"Is there any effort left to disrupt the peace and brotherhood in the country by inciting religious sentiments, which the rapist Ram Rahim has conspired to complete by making shameful acts? In the 1980s, Indira Gandhi bled Punjab and the country to divert the country's attention from her failures," said Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal.

"BJP leaders themselves have been resorting to such anti-Sikh and deadly conspiracy like Indira. Today, all the countrymen including the Sikhs are forced to think that the current supporters of the BJP are following the communal path of Indira Gandhi. I appeal to every right-thinking countryman to warn the countrymen against this conspiracy and come forward today to foil this conspiracy, which is a political opportunity to revive the peace and brotherhood of the country. It will be too late by tomorrow," he said.

"I assure all the countrymen that the Shiromani Akali Dal will continue to play a leading role in maintaining peace and brotherhood in Punjab and the country, following the footsteps of the great Gurus," he added.