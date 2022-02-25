Pathankot/Faridabad (Punjab): With the Russian attacks on Ukraine intensifying, families of the students from Punjab stranded in Ukraine are anxiously waiting for their children to fly back home. The families from across Punjab are appealing for safe return of their kin from Ukraine as the situation gets worsened by the day with Russia stepping up its attack.

Families are in constant touch with their children through phone calls and video calls. The parents said that their children have been advised by the embassy and the Ukraine government to take shelter underground and underground metro stations for their own safety. The family of Khushwinder Kaur is one among them, waiting in Faridkot's Mahmuana village in Punjab.

Her family said they hope the government would take steps to bring back their children home. Kaur who is pursuing medicine has less than a year to complete her course. She was stuck due to the deteriorating situation.

The air tickets from Ukraine arranged by the families have too become rendered useless following the closure of civilian air traffic by Ukraine. Kaur's parents had arranged her tickets scheduled for February 24. However, her flight was cancelled after Russia announced its military action. Now, she waits along with several thousand others stranded in Ukraine awaiting diplomatic intervention to get home.

Gurjant Singh, Kaur's uncle, said, "she was studying MBBS there for the past 5 years. Everything went on well until Russia declared its war on Ukraine. Now, she is stranded in Ukraine. I appeal to the government to bring our girl home safe."

