Bathinda: SSP Bathinda, J Elanchelian said that he has observed police personnel not speaking according to specific instructions during meetings or talking on the phone. Elanchelian issued a letter and has mandated police staff and officers to henceforth answer phone calls with 'Jai Hind' instead of 'hello' with immediate effect. Elanchelian further said that the police are a disciplinary force and therefore should not address each other in any common language.

